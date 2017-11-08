Stocks edge higher, but financial sector continues to lag

Stocks ended with scant gains but they were enough to push the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq to new record closing highs, as solid corporate earnings and a growing economy continue to provide support.

More than 85% of S&P 500 companies have reported Q3 results as of this morning, with ~75% beating earnings expectations, according to FactSet.

The S&P's consumer staples sector (+1.1%) topped today's leaderboard, as heavyweights including Wal-Mart, PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, Costco and Walgreens all gained ~1.5%.

Tech stocks outperformed, led by video game developers after Take-Two Interactive surged 10.6% after reporting better than expected quarterly revenues and issuing above-consensus sales guidance for the holiday season.

But the financial sector (-0.6%) moved lower for the fourth session in a row, limiting the broader market's gain.

U.S. crude oil endured a volatile session after the weekly inventory report showed U.S. stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 2.2M barrels last week; in the end, WTI crude settled 0.4% lower at $56.81/bbl, and the S&P energy sector also finished down 0.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield added 2 bps to 2.33%.