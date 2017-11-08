ANGI Homeservices -4.6% as transformed Q3 misses estimates

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI -3.9% ) is off another 4.6% in postmarket trading after its Q3 earnings fell short of expectations.

With IAC's creation of ANGI Homeservices from the former HomeAdvisor and Angie's List landing on Sept. 29, the quarter consists of a full quarter of results for HomeAdvisor and just one day's results for the former Angie's List.

Revenues grew 36% but fell short at $181.7M, and the company swung to an operating loss of $112.5M (from a year-ago gain of $8.8M) due to $96.9M in stock-based compensation tied to the transaction along with another $26M in transaction-related costs. Excluding those, operating income would have been $11.4M and EBITDA $24.8M (still short of an expected $26.7M).

Revenue breakout: Marketplace (HomeAdvisor Domestic), $156.6M (up 34%); Advertising and other, $10.5M (up 20%; on a pro forma basis it's $80.2M and down 9%); Europe, $14.6M (up 75%).

It will host a combined conference call with IAC tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

