Meet Group -11.6% after mixed Q3, downside guidance, and staff changes

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) shares plunge 11.59% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS estimates, met on revenue, and announced downside guidance. The release also came with some staffing changes.

Q4 guidance: revenue, $36.5M to $38M (consensus: $38.29M); adjusted EBTDA, $7.5M to $9.5M.

FY17 guidance has revenue from $120.1M to $121.6M compared to the $122.04M consensus.

Staff change: CFO David Clark will leave at year’s end and will aid with the transition until then. Current SVP of Corporate Development Jim Bugden will step in as interim CFO starting November 13.

More staff changes: Mike Johnson gets promoted up to CAO and newly hired Leslie Arena becomes the VP of Investor Relations, both also effective November 13.

Press release

Previously: Meet Group beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)