Delek US to buy remaining units of Alon USA Partners

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) agrees to acquire the remaining 18.4% of Alon USA Partners (NYSE:ALDW) it does not already own in an all-stock deal.

ALDW unit owners will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.49 DK shares for each ALDW unit, implying a 5% premium to the 30 trading day volume weighted average ratio through Nov. 7.

DK expects the deal to simplify its corporate structure, reallocate cash flow from distributions to growth investments and enable the efficient dropdown of logistics assets to Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) in the future.

DK had acquired Alon USA (NYSE:ALJ) earlier this year.