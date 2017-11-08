SoftBank filing notes it's begun adding to Sprint stake

SoftBank (SFTBY +0.1% ) appears to be starting to make good on its quest to boost (if only slightly so far) its already heavy investment in Sprint (S +4.2% ), making $38.4M in share purchases over the past couple of days and taking advantage of Monday's decline.

According to a Form 4 filed with the SEC, SoftBank (through its subsdiary Galaxy Investment Holdings) bought just short of 4.323M shares on Monday at $5.96 each, and buying another 2.161M-plus shares on Tuesday at $5.84 each.

After the transactions, the form notes shares beneficially owned come to 3,316,877,016 -- still about 83% of Sprint overall.