Kinross Gold posts Q3 beat, tracks toward high end of production guidance

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +2.1% after-hours as it beats expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, and says it is tracking towards the high end of its full-year production guidance and the low end of its cost outlook.

Q3 production fell 4.4% Y/Y to 654K gold equiv. oz. from 684K oz.; all-in sustaining costs fell 6.4% to $937/gold equiv. oz. from $1,001 in the year-ago quarter.

KGC says it is tracking towards the high end of its FY 2017 guidance for production of 2.5M-2.7M gold equiv. oz. and the low end for both production cost of sales of $660-$720/oz. and all-in sustaining cost of $925-$1,025/oz.

KGC also says its Tasiast Phase 1 expansion continues to advance on time and on budget and is expected to reach full commercial production near the end of Q2 2018, and Phase 2 expansion is on schedule to begin early next year,