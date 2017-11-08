Noble Energy to sell non-core Colorado acreage to SRC Energy for $608M

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) agrees to sell ~30K net acres from its non-core DJ Basin position in Colorado to SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI) for $608M.

NBL says the acreage and production (4,100 boe/day) divested represent ~8% and 4%, respectively, of its totals in the DJ Basin.

NBL says it will own ~335K net acres in the DJ Basin after the deal closes next year, and will continue to drill in the northern and eastern parts of the basin.

Updated: To help fund the deal, SRCI plans a 35M-share public stock offering and a private debt offering of $550M of senior unsecured notes due November 2025.