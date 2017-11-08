ViaSat -2.4% as Q2 revenues decline, miss expectations

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is off 2.4% after a mixed fiscal Q2 earnings report where revenues declined and missed, though it logged a surprise profit.

Government systems revenue was a bright spot, and "operating profit and Adjusted EBITDA growth continued to be very strong, driven by broadband mobility, tactical data links, and information assurance and cyber security," says CEO/Chairman Mark Dankberg.

Net income (non-GAAP) fell 74% to $5.2M; adjusted EBITDA fell 33.5% to $61.9M, beating an expected $60.3M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $181.8M (down 2.9%); Service, $211.3M (down 0.3%).

Revenue by segment: Satellite services, $147.6M (down 5.6%); Commercial networks, $56.3M (down 14%); Government systems, $189.2M (up 6.7%).

