Arkansas regulator votes for summertime ban on Monsanto weedkiller

Arkansas regulators vote to ban the use of the dicamba weedkiller sold by Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) for a second straight summer, after MON had sued the state to prevent restrictions on the product.

The Arkansas State Plant Board says it will prohibit sprayings of products containing dicamba between April 16 and Oct. 31 of next year, after ~3.6M acres of U.S. crops suffered damage linked to the chemical this year; a state legislative subcommittee still must approve the ban before it becomes official.

MON’s FY 2017 net sales rose 8% due partly to increased sales of dicamba-resistant soybean seeds, and the company has invested more than $1B in a Louisiana dicamba production facility.