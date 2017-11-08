Cameco to suspend McArthur River and Key Lake operations, cut dividend

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) -4.6% after-hours on news that it will suspend production from the McArthur River mining and Key Lake milling operations in Saskatchewan by the end of January, citing continued uranium price weakness.

The company also will cut its annual dividend to $0.08/share in 2018, saying it is currently paying dividends out of proportion with its earnings.

CCJ says its workforce at the two operations will be reduced temporarily by ~845 workers; it expects to spend $6.5M-$7.5M per month to maintain the operations during the suspension.