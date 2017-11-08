Transmontaigne Partners to buy two west coast storage terminals for $275M

Transmontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) -9.9% after-hours after agreeing to acquire the Martinez Terminal and Richmond Terminal from Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) for $275M.

TLP says the two waterborne refined product and crude oil terminals with a total of 64 storage tanks and 5.4M barrels of storage capacity, supported by multi-year fee-based agreements, will expands its storage and terminaling footprint into the San Francisco Bay Area refining complex.

To help fund the deal, TLP commences a public offering of 2.5M common units, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 375K units.

TLP also reports Q3 earnings that came in well below analyst expectations.