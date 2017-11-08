RingCentral beats with double-digit Q3 growth

RingCentral (RNG -1.5% ) beat expectations with Q3 earnings that sported solid revenue growth paced by mid-market and enterprise business.

Net loss narrowed on a GAAP basis (to $0.07/share from a previous loss of $0.11/share), and non-GAAP EPS doubled to $0.06.

Gross margin ticked up 0.5 points Y/Y to 76.3%.

Revenues grew 34% to $127.76M. The bulk of that, Software Subscriptions revenue, rose 30% to $119.4M.

Meanwhile, total annualized exit recurring software subscriptions grew 32% to $513.7M; RingCentral Office ARR rose 37% to $433.7M.

Cash and equivalents came to $172.3M vs. last quarter's $167M.

