Energy Transfer sees Permian Express volumes coming online near year-end

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -3.1% ) says in its earnings conference call that additional volumes for its Permian Express 3 crude pipeline will come online near the end of this year.

ETP also said construction on the Bayou Bridge crude oil pipeline project will start this quarter, with operations to begin in H2 2018; it previously expected to start the segment in Q1 of next year.

The company said the FERC has approved the resumption of the remaining horizontal directional drilling on the Rover natural gas pipeline, and it expects the entire line to be in service by the end of Q1 2018.