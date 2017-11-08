Cogint delivers record revenues, though losses grow

Cogint (COGT -4.8% ) posted record revenues in Q3 earnings where its net loss widened ahead of a completed business combination with BlueFocus.

Overall revenues rose 10%; Information Services revenues grew 54% to $22.8M, while Performance Marketing revenues fell 8% to $34.4M.

Net loss, though, grew to $14.1M from a year-ago $9.7M. EBITDA rose 84% to $5.8M but missed an expected $6.2M.

As part of its deal, BlueFocus will pay or refinance Cogint's existing debt on closing, as well as contribute to Cogint $100M in cash, marketing communications firm Vision7 International, and UK-based We Are Social.

