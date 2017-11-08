Telephone & Data Systems -6.6% as legacy business erodes

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) fell 6.7% after posting Q3 earnings where it swung to a loss and saw wireline connections continue to decline.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM), of which TDS holds a heavy majority, and which fell more than 6% itself as revenues declined and missed expectations.

U.S. Cellular added net subs in prepaid and postpaid connections; TDS Telecom, meanwhile, saw wireline residential connections fall again, to 575,300: voice connections down to 298,200 form 304,600; broadband connections down to 229,900 from 230,200; and IPTV up to 47,200 from 46,200.

Commercial wireline connections fell to 315,300 from 321,200: voice down to 146,900 from 150,500; broadband down to 20,900 from 21,000; managedIP down to 147,600 from 149,700.

Cable connections grew again, to 300,600 from 297,000: Broadband up to 143,800 from 140,300; video flat at 97,900; and voice up to 58,900 from 58,700.

It's guiding to 2017 adjusted OIBDA of $910M-$1.03B.

