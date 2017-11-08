ConocoPhillips preparing for profits even at $40 oil, CEO Lance says

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Ryan Lance says his company is preparing itself to make profits even if oil prices dip to $40/bbl as part of its new three-year operating plan that targets at least a 20% cash return on capital employed by 2020.

"We can sustain our production, pay our dividend, below $40/bbl," Lance told CNBC today. "That's part of the transformation that we've been through."

After selling higher cost assets such as Canada's oil sands, COP says its resources that break even at oil prices below $40/bbl have increased by 30% from a year ago, including the cost of facilities, logistics, corporate overhead and a 10% return on investment.

COP also cuts its estimate of how much it needs to spend each year to keep production flat to $3.5B from $4.5B, and the amount the company needs to spend to keep its various elements of production flat now averages less than $11/bbl.

"Conoco's progress to date is undeniable," Bloomberg's Liam Denning summarizes. "And with the oil market's horizon distinctly hazy, investors should be pleased with this new road-map."