B&G Foods prices upsized $400M senior notes offering

B&G Foods (BGS +1.5% ) has priced an offering of senior notes upsized to $400M.

The company's offering that amount in 5.25% senior notes due 2025, at 101% of face value.

It had planned a $350M offering; this series makes up additional notes under an indenture of notes issued April 3.

Net proceeds of about $398M will be used to repay all of its revolving credit and for general purposes.

Joint book-runners are Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan.