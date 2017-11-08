Icahn gets subpoena over biofuel actions while Trump adviser

Carl Icahn has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department over his efforts to change U.S. biofuels policies while he was an unpaid adviser to Pres. Trump, according to a 10-Q filed by Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York subpoenaed Icahn and IEP for information on activities regarding the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard and on Icahn's role as a presidential adviser, according to the filing.

Subpoenas also were sent to CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), in which Icahn owns a majority stake, and CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR).

Icahn presented a proposal to the White House in February that changed the Renewable Fuel Standard to shift responsibility for blending fuels away from refiners, which would have benefited CVR Energy and CVR Refining.