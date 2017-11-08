Tencent wants to work with Snap on games, news feed

China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) -- running in the direction opposite most investors and adding 10% to its stake in Snap (SNAP -14.6% ) -- wants to play to its expertise and work on games together.

In a Thursday statement, the Chinese tech giant said it would like to collaborate with the beleaguered social media/camera company on mobile games publishing as well as as social news feed.

Those aren't part of Snapchat now, though Snap is boldly launching a redesign of its core experience after suffering some painful financial results.

As for that redesign, it's set to come out on Dec. 4, Business Insider says, and it could have heavy layout changes that would have an effect on Snap's publishing partners.

It will still open to the camera, but with the mantra being "easier to use," many investors are interpreting that as "skewing to older users" -- which could help lead it to more Facebook-like success (FB -0.4% ), or alienate a core youth user base.

