Tencent's China Literature rampages in debut, raising Asia's IPO profile

Hong Kong tech IPOs are feeling a little sunnier after China Literature Ltd. -- the e-book business from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) -- opened to a smash success.

Shares doubled in early trading to HK$110, after pricing at the top end of its HK$48-HK$55 range, and closed at HK$102.4, up 86% and settling in at just under $12B in value and a P/E of 189.

The firm had priced a $1.1B IPO the day before and drew more than $100B in investor orders, one of the highest oversubscription rates in years.

Asia is dominating the tech IPO market this year, with nearly three-quarters of the tech floats in the first nine months of the year and raising 40% of the sector's total, PricewaterhouseCoopers says.