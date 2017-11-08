Chinese search engine Sogou prices U.S. IPO at top of range

Chinese search engine Sogou (Pending:SOGO) has priced its initial public offering of American Depositary Shares at $13, the top end of its range.

The company -- an offshoot of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) -- then sees a total raise of $585M before any overallotment (underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 6.75M additional ADS, above the 45M-share initial offering).

Sogou is a distant second in the Chinese search engine market to Baidu, but accounted for $257M in revenues in Sohu.com's last earnings report.

Sogou is backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as well.