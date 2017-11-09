TPP talks at Pacific Rim summit

Talks on pushing the Trans Pacific Partnership ahead without the U.S. reached a critical point today as ministers from the 11 countries discussed a proposed agreement in principle at the Vietnamese resort of Danang.

The TPP aims to eliminate tariffs on industrial and farm products, and contains provisions for protecting everything from labor rights to the environment to intellectual property.

