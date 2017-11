Trump talks China trade relationship

"Right now, unfortunately, the economic playing field is very unfair and one-sided. But, I don't blame China... I give China great credit," President Trump said alongside President Xi Jinping.

"In actuality, I blame past U.S. administrations to allow this out of control trade deficit to take place and to grow."

He also discussed North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, stating "China can fix this problem quickly and easily."

