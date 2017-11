Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (16% upside) price target by Canaccord Genuity.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) initiated with Buy rating and $101 (54% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) initiated with Neutral rating and $27 (6% downside risk) by Oppenheimer.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (113% upside) price target by Stifel.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (126% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) initiated with Outperform rating and $350 (12% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) downgraded to Hold by Benchmark.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) downgraded to Hold by Gabelli.

QuintilesIMS (NYSE:Q) downgraded to Neutral by MIzuho.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) downgraded to Neutral by UBS.

