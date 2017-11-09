Sage Therapeutics' brexanolone successful in two late-stage PPD studies; shares ahead 48% premarket

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is up 48% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of successful results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating an intravenous formulation of brexanolone (SAGE-547) for the treatment of women with postpartum depression (PPD). Both trials, Study 202B in severe PPD and Study 202C in moderate PPD, met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant average reduction from baseline in a scale for depression called HAM-D versus placebo at hour 60 (p=0.0242 and p=0.0160, respectively).

Brexanolone was generally well-tolerated in both trials. One serious adverse event was reported in each study, neither associated with the study drug. The most common adverse events were headache, dizziness and drowsiness.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference and for publication.

Shares plummeted in September after brexanolone failed a late-stage study in super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE).

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.

Previously: Sage Therapeutics' lead product candidate flunks late-stage SRSE study; shares down 25% premarket (Sept. 12)