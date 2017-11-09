Sage Therapeutics' late-stage success with brexanolone propels Marinus Pharma, up 33% premarket

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is up 33% premarket on increased volume in sympathy with Sage Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SAGE) 51% jump after it announced successful late-stage results for brexanolone in postpartum depression.

Marinus has a similar compound, ganaxolone, in mid-stage development for the same indication (among others).

Brexanolone and ganaxolone are both modulators of GABAa receptors which have shown potential as antiseizure therapies. They act by normalizing over-excited neurons.

