Stocks set for lower open

U.S. stock index futures are down about 0.4% ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings.

Companies reporting today include Kohl's, Macy's and TransCanada, as well as Disney and Nvidia.

Investors also have their eyes on President Trump's trip to China, where over $50B in trade deals were announced overnight.

Oil is steady at $56.83/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1289/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.32%.

