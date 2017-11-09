Model 3 drive event impresses; just 180 built in October - Elektrek

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 exceeded expectations, says RBC's Joseph Spak, after his team hosted a drive event for the vehicle. The car, he says, feels like a smaller version of the Model S, but with a fresh view. He's guessing the current Model 3 production rate is about 700 per week, with that rising to 1.2K-2K by year-end. Spak rates the stock at Sector Perform.

"Better than advertised" is how Nomura's Romit Shah describes his test drive with the Model 3. It reinforces his view that the addressable market for the Model 3 is larger than that of the BMW 3-series, Mercedes C class, and Audi A4. He rates the stock a Buy with $500 price target.

Source: Bloomberg

In other news, Elektrek is reporting the building of 180 Model 3s in October, bringing total production to just over 440 units.