Violence threatens Freeport's Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia

Armed militants have occupied five villages in Indonesia’s Papua province, threatening to disrupt Freeport McMoRan’s (NYSE:FCX) Grasberg mine, the world's second biggest copper mine.

Freeport Indonesia says it is “deeply concerned” about security and is using armored cars and helicopters to ferry workers to and from the mine.

A state of emergency has been declared and ~300 additional security forces have been deployed to the mining area.

FCX says production and shipments from the mine have not yet been affected.