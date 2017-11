Imperva reports Q3 beats, in-line guidance

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) shares are down 0.12% premarket after Q3 results beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q4 guidance has revenue from $89.2M to $92.2M (consensus: $92.54M) and EPS from $0.24 to $0.29 (consensus: $0.24)

FY17 guidance has revenue from $319.8M to $322.8M (consensus: $322.24M).

Revenue breakdown: Product, $26.6M (+18% Y/Y); Services, $57.3M (Subscription revenue up 38% to $31M).

Key metrics: Booked deals, 175 deals with +$100K value (+28%); customer adds, 169 new to total over 5,700.

Financials: Cash from operations, $25.5M; FCF, $22.2M; cash and equivalents, $342.2M; debt, $0; deferred revenue, $142.3M; short-term deferred revenue, $112M.

