Air Products forms JV to build $3.5B coal-to-syngas plant in China

Air Products (NYSE:APD) a Chinese coal miner Yankuang Group announce plans to build a $3.5B coal-to-synthesis gas plant in China.

APD would hold a majority stake in a joint venture that would build, own and operate an air separation, gasification and syngas clean-up system in the city of Yulin.

APD currently supplies an initial phase of the project with 12K tons/day of oxygen, and says the addition of Phase 2 would make the Yulin complex one of the largest coal to fuel and chemicals facilities in China, producing 4M tons/year of liquid fuels and downstream chemicals.

The announcement comes as part of Pres. Trump’s visit to China, the world’s biggest consumer of coal.