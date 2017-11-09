Macy's up 2% after Q3 results

Q3 comparable sales on an owned plus license basis down 3.6% Y/Y, about 100 basis points worse than expectations.

Absent charges, Q3 operating income of $176M or 3.3% of sales vs. $169M and 3% a year earlier.

Operating cash flows net of investing of $43M in the first nine months of 2017 vs. outflows of $183M for same period a year ago.

Full-year comp sales guidance of down 2.2%-3.3% is affirmed. Full-year EPS (absent items) is seen at $2.91-$3.16.

Conference call at 10 ET

