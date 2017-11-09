Toshiba's Q2 posts 76% profit increase from departing chip unit

Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) Q2 earnings report included a 76% increase in operating profits to $1.2B, but most of that came from the memory chip unit the company is selling to a Bain-led consortium for around $18B.

CFO Masayoshi Hirata says, “We are aware that the proportion of the memory chip business in our overall profit is extremely high.”

Hirata suggests that improving energy and social infrastructure performance and cutting back on operation losses in the TV and PC businesses can patch the upcoming hole.

Toshiba still plans to invest in memory this year through the installation of a new production line but is feeling the time pressure. The chip unit sale needs to close before March to avoid automatic Tokyo exchange delisting.

A faster sale could put pressure on Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), which is trying to block the sale on claims of contractual consent rights.

