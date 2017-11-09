SolarEdge soars after easy Q3 beat; B. Riley FBR upgrades, ups PT to $45

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +11% premarket after easily beating estimates for Q3 earnings and revenues and issuing strong Q4 guidance.

SEDG says Q3 gross margin reached 34.9%, up from 34.6% in Q2 and up from 32.6% in Q3 a year ago, and it shipped 676 MW AC of inverters during the quarter.

SEDG issues upside guidance for Q4, seeing revenues of $175M-$185M vs. $147M analyst consensus estimate and expecting gross margin of 33%-35%.

B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral and raises its stock price target to a Street-high $45 from $18, citing "near flawless execution" in the quarter (Briefing.com).

The firm notes SEDG believes it took market share in nearly every market including the U.S., Europe and Australia, and that SEDG’s strong financial position "permits aggressive investment in product development, geographic expansion, and potential lateral M&A."

Roth Capital reiterates its Buy rating and hikes its price target to $42 from $36, saying a key to the stock's positive narrative is SEDG’s success in international markets.