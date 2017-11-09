Siemens comments on health unit IPO

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is set to conclude internal preparations to sell its healthcare unit by the end of March 2018 and then will "look into the market, what it does and what the options are, and take it from there."

"We are going to float the business... because we do believe this is an attractive market and we want to keep control of that business going forward," CEO Joe Kaeser told CNBC.

The news comes after Siemens reported an increase in net profits during FQ4 of 2017, despite some issues at its wind energy and gas/power businesses.