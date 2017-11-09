Medivir's MIV-711 shows treatment effect in mid-stage knee arthritis study

Results from a Phase 2a study assessing Medivir AB's (OTC:MVRBF) MIV-711 in patients with moderate knee osteoarthritis showed joint protective effects after six months of treatment, reducing cartilage loss and joint bone area growth compared to placebo. There also substantial and sustained reductions in biomarkers of bone and cartilage degeneration. The data were presented at the ACR Annual Meeting in San Diego.

There was a trend in reducing knee pain favoring MIV-711 but the difference was not statistically significant.

The safety and tolerability profile was acceptable at both doses.

MIV-711 inhibits an enzyme called cathepsin K which plays a key role in the breakdown of bone and cartilage. It is being developed as a DMOAD (disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug) which is a drug designed to slow or reverse the progressive joint degeneration associated with osteoarthritis. There are currently no DMOADs approved for this indication.