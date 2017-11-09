Canalys data, assembler report hint at weaker iPhone 8 sales

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 7 was the most sold smartphone in Q3, according to new Canalys research.

Apple shipped 13M of the 7 and 7 Plus and 11.9M units of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

The 8 models did launch in late September but the 7 models had reached 14M units sold by 3Q16, suggesting again that iPhone 8 sales were weaker as people waited to see the iPhone X.

The 8 Plus sold 6.3M units and the 8 sold 5.4M units, continuing the trend of larger phones achieving higher sales.

Another hint of poor iPhone 8 sales comes from assembler Pegatron, which didn’t call out Apple specifically when warning investors to expect a weak 1Q.

Pegatron assembles the iPhone 8 model while Hon Hai, or Foxconn, handles the X and 8 Plus models.

