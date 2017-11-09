Eldorado Gold moves Greece's Skouries project into care and maintenance

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) -4.1% premarket after saying it will place its Skouries gold mining project in Greece into care and maintenance and re-assess its investment in the project upon approval and receipt of required permits.

EGO also says it has started legal action against Greece's Ministry of Energy and Environment, as it takes a tough stand in its longtime dispute with the country's government.

"Although we have made good progress on the Olympias mine, we require the necessary permits and government support prior to investing further in Skouries," says EGO CEO George Burns.