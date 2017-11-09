Square remains lower as investors ponder next catalyst

There's little not to like about Square's (NYSE:SQ) Q3, says Mark Palmer from BTIG, but a 2% post-earnings decline in the stock suggests a lot of good news already baked in after a 170% run higher this year.

Given that, Palmer wonders what might be the catalyst for the next leg up in the stock. Management, he says, may have to come up with new avenues for future growth.

He continues to rate the stock at Neutral.

Previously: Square buyers take breather after Q3 results, raised guidance (Nov. 8)

Previously: Square beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)