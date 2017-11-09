Idera's IMO-2125 shows treatment effect in Phase 1/2 melanoma study; shares up 4% premarket

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) perks up 4% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement of updated data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assess the combination of intratumoral IMO-2125 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) YERVOY (ipilimumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma who failed to respond to a PD-1 inhibitor. The results will be presented on Saturday, November 11 at the Concurrent Session 207: Clinical Trials: Novel Combinations at the 2017 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

A fifth (unconfirmed) response has been observed in 10 evaluable patients to date, implying a 50% response rate.

IMO-2125 is an agonist of endosomal Toll-like receptor (TLR) 9, a cell surface protein that plays a key role in pathogen recognition and innate immunity.

H.C. Wainwright has initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $4 price target.

