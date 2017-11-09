Vista Outdoor plunges 27% after slashing outlook

FQ2 sales of $587M fell 16% Y/Y on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS of $0.34 fell from $0.74, but topped estimates by $0.07.

CFO Stephen Nolan takes note of the competitive environment, with ongoing promotions and high inventory contributing to a "challenging quarter."

The company is divesting two brands within its Sports Protection business, and Shooting Sports president Bob Keller is exiting.

Full-year EPS is now seen at $0.50-$0.60 vs. $1.10-$1.30 previously. Revenue is cut to $2.24B-$2.26B from $2.36B-$2.42B.

Conference call is just underway.

VSTO -27%

Other gun-related names to watch: Cabelas (NYSE:CAB), Olin (NYSE:OLN), Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR), American Outdoor (NASDAQ:AOBC), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH).

