Alibaba's Singles' Day sales event coming Saturday, could top $24B in sales

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Singles’ Day event happens this Saturday. Last year, the event brought in $17.8B. Citigroup estimates 2017 sales of $24B.

Alibaba originally marketed the event as a way for single people to treat themselves, thus the Single’s Day name.

Over 60K global brands will participate including Lululemon, Gap, Mac, and Macy’s.

This year marks the first time the sales event, which started in 2009, will include physical retailers with brands promoting the sale inside existing stores or temporary storefronts.

Alibaba shares are down 0.73% .

