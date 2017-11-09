Iovance's lead candidate shows positive effect in mid-stage melanoma study; shares ahead 7% premarket

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate LN-144 in metastatic melanoma patients. The results will be presented tomorrow, November 10, at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

The data showed administration with its Generation 2 manufacturing process resulted in a disease control rate of 78% (n=7/9), including three confirmed partial responders and one unconfirmed partial responder. The four had a median of four prior lines of therapy.

Fast Track- and Orphan Drug-tagged LN-144 is an autologous cancer therapeutic based on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). TILs are isolated from a patient's resected tumor, expanded in vitro away from the cancer's immune-suppressing effects and then infused into the patient who has been preconditioned to remove all suppressive influences.