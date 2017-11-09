Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

|By:, SA News Editor

OTIC +114% on Q3 result.

CALL +50%.

KBSF +49%.

SAGE +46% on late-stage success with brexanolone propels Marinus Pharma.

CVO +42% on $61M U.S. Census contract award.

ROKU +29% on Q3 result.

ARLZ +20% on Q3 result.

MRNS +20% on late-stage success with brexanolone propels Marinus Pharma.

UEC +18%.

OSTK +15% on Q3 result.

COTY +14% on Q3 result.

PRTY +12% on Q3 result.

KNDI +12% on Q result.

PRGO +12% on Q3 result.

SEDG +11%.

NQ +8% on the FL Mobile divestment and the sale of Showself's live social video business.

NOG +8% on Q3 result.

ODP +7% on Q3 result.

IOVA +7% on early efficacy and safety data from Cohort 2 of the ongoing Phase 2 LN-144 metastatic melanoma trial.

GOOS +6% on Q3 result.

SMI +6%.

EVOK +5% on signing commercial agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific.