Transmontaigne Partners nixes offering, citing market conditions

Transmontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) says it is terminating the public offering of common units announced yesterday, saying "current equity market conditions are not conducive for an offering."
TLP says the termination will not affect its acquisition of two west coast refined products and crude oil storage terminals in the San Francisco Bay Area.
TLP plans to finance the deal with cash available from other sources including its senior credit facility.
Shares -3.1% premarket after sinking as much as 10% following yesterday's deal news.