Logitech ending popular device due to lapsing encryption certificate

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) earns a new round of bad PR tied to its discontinuation of Harmon Link, a device that turns a smartphone into a home theater remote control.

The company told customers in a September email that Harmony Link will stop working on March 16.

The issue resurfaced in an Ars Technica piece and then a Logitech spokesperson response.

Logitech has maintained it was ending Harmony Link due to an expiring “technology certificate license.” The statement to Ars Technica says it’s an encryption certification.

Logitech has never explained why it didn’t renew the certificate and some users accuse the company of bricking a working device to drive sales of the newer, Alexa-enabled Harmony Hub.

Logitech shares are down 1.71% .

