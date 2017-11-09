B. Riley acquiring MagicJack VocalTec; shares up 49%

MagicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) is up 49.1% after setting a definitive agreement to be acquired by B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) in a deal valued at $143M.

B. Riley will acquire the voice-over-IP company for $8.71/share (a 23% premium over the 90-day average stock price). CALL closed at $5.65/share yesterday and is up to $8.43 today.

MagicJack is headed into the part of B. Riley that also owns United Online.

“With magicJack, we look to replicate the success we’ve had with our United Online acquisition by again leveraging our operational expertise to generate significant cash flows," says B. Riley CEO Kenny Young.