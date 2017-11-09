Intel hires AMD's chief architect of Radeon

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces appointing Raja Koduri as chief architect and SVP of the new Core and Visual Computing Group effective in early December.

Koduri worked at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) as the SVP and chief architect of Radeon Technologies.

Intel and AMD recently announced plans for a partnered laptop chip to take on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Intel shares are down 1.73% .

AMD shares are down 4.44% .

Nvidia shares are down 2.29% .

Previously: WSJ: AMD and Intel planning joint PC chip to take on Nvidia (update) (Nov. 6)