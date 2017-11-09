Stocks solidly lower in early trading; tech stocks tumble

Stocks start broadly lower, with the Dow opening more than 100 points down, after the three major indexes finished yesterday's session at record highs; S&P and Dow -0.6% , Nasdaq -1% .

Most of the 11 S&P sectors are trading in the red, with techs ( -0.8% ) among the worst performers as chipmakers shows particular weakness, sending the PHLX Semiconductor Index -1.6% .

"We expect short-term momentum to deteriorate temporarily, triggered by technology stocks as they (finally) react to overbought extremes," says Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG.

Other observers say investors appear to have grown more pessimistic over the prospects for passage of a tax reduction bill.

European markets post sharp losses, with Germany's DAX -1.3% , France's CAC -1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.4% .

In earnings news, Kohl's -4.1% after missing earnings estimates, while Macy's opens +5.7% after reporting better than expected earnings and reaffirming 2018 guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower despite the negative open for equities; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note is up by a basis point at 2.34%.

U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $56.89/bbl.

Still ahead: wholesale trade, EIA natural gas inventory