Ambac down 10% as Puerto Rico exposure stings Q3 results

Q3 adjusted loss of $149.8M or $3.30 per share vs. profit of $70.4M and $1.54 a year ago, with Puerto Rico exposure the blame for this quarter's result.

Adjusted book value per share fell $3.79 during quarter to $24.56.

Domestic public finance losses of $212.5M vs. $52.3M in Q2.

The strategic review is complete, and management expects a deal with holder of Segregated Account paper that would allow exit from rehab to close in Q1 of 2018.

